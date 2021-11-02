Sibu Prison escapee finally rearrested after 154 days on the run

SIBU (Nov 2): The prisoner who escaped from Sibu Prison on May 31 was rearrested in Sarikei yesterday (Nov 1).

Sibu deputy police chief Supt Collin Babat said the 49-year-old was arrested after he committed an offence.

“Further investigation revealed that he was the inmate who had been on the run for the past five months,” he said.

Collin said the inmate was today remanded for four days pending further investigation.

On May 31, the inmate had climbed over a corrugated roofing wall at Sibu Prison before escaping via the main road.

He had been sentenced to five years in prison for a narcotics offence in Kapit last November.

He was isolated in a temporary room because he was earlier suspected to have been infected by Covid-19.

However, a subsequent test found he had not been infected.