Still too early for PRS to talk about late Masing’s successor, says Salang

KUCHING (Nov 2): It is still too early to talk about the successor to the post of Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president previously held by the late Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, said its deputy president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum.

Salang also shot down rumours of a power struggle within the party and stressed that the party remain united with the support from all party supreme council members.

“It is too early to talk about that. He (Masing) is still our leader and his spirit is still with us so we have not thought about who will succeed him yet,” Salang told a specially-called press conference at Masing’s residence today.

Salang said that there had been rumours and news reports going around on social media and other media platforms speculating on the developments following the vacancy of the party president post.

“I am the party’s deputy president as provided in the constitution and I am supported by the whole supreme council of PRS in assuming the responsibilities left behind following Masing’s passing.

“But I am not occupying Masing’s post, so the post of party president is still vacant due to the passing of our president,” he said, stressing that he was also not the party’s acting president.

As deputy president, Salang said that he had the duty to hold the party’s leadership and membership together.

“It’s not that I want to be leading the party as some quarters are speculating. But because of my position as the deputy president, it is my responsibility to do it.”

Addressing the timing of a supreme council meeting held last Sunday, the same day that Masing passed away, Salang said that the meeting had been in fact planned over two weeks earlier.

“For your information, the supreme council meeting held on Sunday was not rushed to usurp the power of leadership. It had been planned more than two weeks ago but sadly coincided with the passing of our party president Masing.”

Masing, 72, who was the Deputy Chief Minister of Sarawak and Baleh assemblyman, died at the Normah Sarawak Medical Centre in Petra Jaya here at 7.05 am last Sunday.

Salang added that the meeting was not rushed for a power-grab and it was held also to take into account the next state election that might be held soon.

“In our Iban customs and traditions, we can still visit the wake during the funeral. We can still have our meetings and normal business. However, after the funeral and burial ceremony, it becomes our mourning period and that is the period when we cannot really do anything.”

Salang said that the supreme council meeting had initially been planned to take place on Oct 29 but was changed to Saturday before they finally agreed to hold it last Sunday.

The postponement was to take into account the two MPs from PRS who were attending the Parliament sitting in Kuala Lumpur last week for the tabling of Budget 2022.

“Although we could have postponed the supreme council meeting, as you all know, the elections bell is being rung so we cannot wait too long.

“Otherwise, we might not have the opportunity to hold our supreme council meeting if we were to delay the meeting due to our party president’s death.”

Thus, Salang said it was purely coincidence that the meeting was held on the same day as Masing’s passing and the council never had the intention to disrespect the late party president.

“It was never to disrespect Masing or his family. We held the meeting on Sunday also for us to show our unity to continue the legacy left behind by our party president and to seek ways to collectively discuss how we can proceed forward.

“So, these are the reasons why all the things happened at the time. It has nothing to do with individual personality,” said Salang.

He pointed out that no disagreements arose during the supreme council meeting last Sunday and members were given the opportunity to air their views and opinions.

The press conference was attended by all supreme council members of PRS.