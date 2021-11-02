Woman arrested for alleged illegal lottery sales in Bau eatery

BAU (Nov 2): Police arrested a woman in an eatery at Jalan Temenggong Salau yesterday for allegedly selling illegal lottery tickets.

Bau police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said the 23-year-old was arrested around 3.30pm.

“Police who arrived at the premises introduced themselves to the suspect and proceeded to conduct checks, which showed the suspect’s alleged involvement in selling illegal lottery tickets.

“It was found that in the smartphone belong to the suspect, the police found a ‘kiosk’ suspected to be used to conduct illegal lottery activities,” Poge said in a statement today.

He said police also seized the handphone and an undisclosed sum of cash from the suspect.

The suspect was later taken to the Bau District police headquarters and is being investigated under Section 4A (a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The Section provides for a fine of between RM20,000 and RM200,000, or a maximum five-year jail term.