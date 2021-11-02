Yeo: PVTMS to ensure no veteran will be left behind from getting govt assistance

SIBU (Nov 2): The Sarawak Veteran Armed Forces Of Malaysian Association (PVTMS) president Francis Yeo Wan Hui hopes that the organisation would continue to progress and be committed as an organisation that always helps its members in their welfare matters.

In a press statement by PVTMS yesterday, Yeo stressed that this was to ensure no veteran would be left behind from getting assistance provided by the government based on their eligibility.

“I also hope that PVTMS would remain a respected organisation,” he said, while expressing his appreciation to the committee members who have given their cooperation and commitment.

Yeo was speaking at PVTMS’ 10th anniversary celebration yesterday at Li Hua Hotel here.

The celebration was also attended by former PVTMS president Thomas Ling Kui Eng and Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Affairs Department (JHEV) Sibu Division administrative officer Mohd Firdaus Che Ain.

He said the celebration was held in a simple manner due to the Covid-19 pandemic.