534 out of today’s 540 cases in Sarawak in Categories 1 and 2 – SDMC

KUCHING (Nov 3): Cases with no to mild symptoms numbered at 534 out of today’s 540 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“Out of the 534 cases, 185 are in Category 1 (without symptoms) and 349 in Category 2 (with mild symptoms).

“There are no case in Category 3 (lung infection), but there are four cases in Category 4 (lung infection and needing oxygen) and two in Category 5 (lung infection and needing ventilator),” SDMC said in its daily Covid-19 update.

Sarawak’s cumulative number of Covid-19 cases to date stood at 242,592.

According to SDMC, Kuching and Miri recorded three-digit new cases each today with 174 and 126 cases respectively.

Five districts recorded two-digit new cases, and they were Sibu (54), Bintulu (32), Limbang (23), Serian (18) and Samarahan (12).

Kanowit recorded nine new cases, while Daro had eight.

Kapit and Bau both had seven each, and Tanjung Manis and Pusa had six each.

Five districts recorded five new cases each, and they were Sri Aman, Betong, Belaga, Saratok, and Lundu.

Seven districts had three new cases each, namely Sarikei, Dalat, Mukah, Kabong, Simunjan, Subis, and Tebedu.

Selangau, Marudi and Matu each had two new cases.

There was one new case each in Song, Asajaya, Julau, Beluru, Bukit Mabong and Sebauh.

Six other districts did not record any new cases for the day.