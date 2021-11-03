Boat capsize victim found dead

SIBU (Nov 3): A man, 65, reported missing when the boat he was in capsized at Giam rapids in Ulu Sungai Katibas, Song, last Saturday was found yesterday.

Head of Song Fire and Rescue Department, Rashid Songli, said the body, identified as Tataw Najong, from Rumah Engkamat, Nanga Tada in Kanowit, was found stuck on a tree branch in Lubok Mawang, Batu Ladong, about 5km from the site of the boat capsize.

“The body was retrieved and handed over to the family,” he said in a statement yesterday, adding the SAR operation was called off at 1.30pm.

The victim, together with nine other people, aged between four and 69, were on their way from Rumah Enggong at Tapang Nancham to Song when tragedy struck.

According to the boat skipper, he managed to rescue three children while other passengers swam to the shore except the victim who was clinging to the capsized longboat.

He said efforts to rescue him failed as he was swept away by strong river current before disappearing 100 metres from the scene.