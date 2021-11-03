Bonnie and Jong receive incentives from state government

KUCHING (Nov 3): Paralympic 2020 gold medallist Bonnie Bunyau Gustin was rewarded with a RM500,000 incentive from the Sarawak state government yesterday. Jong Yee Khie, who won a silver, was also rewarded with RM300,000.

The incentives were handed over by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at a special event in Wisma Bapa Malaysia. Abang Johari hailed the two Paralympians for proving that ‘Anak Sarawak’ can compete and succeed at on a global platform.

“This showed we are not ‘jaguh kampung’ but we are ‘jaguh dunia’,” he said and attributed the success to the cooperation and strategy of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development in identifying and developing the Paralympians.

“We hope this incentive from the state government will inspire other athletes to work harder and excel in international tournaments,” the chief minister added.

Bonnie and Jong were among five Paralympians who represented Malaysia in the 2020 Paralympics held in Tokyo from August 24 to Sept 5.

Bonnie, 22, delivered Malaysia’s first gold when he won the men’s 72kg powerlifting competition on Aug 28 and shattered the Paralympic record at 228kg. Two days later, Jong, 32, powered his way to a silver medal in the men’s 107kg category with a best lift of 237kg.

Also present at the event were Youth and Sports Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, assistant ministers, officials and coaches.