CM: Big projects in pipeline for Sibu to achieve city status

SIBU (Nov 3): The state government has a few big projects in the pipeline for Sibu in its bid to achieve city status by 2031.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the projects were the Bukit Assek redevelopment plan, expansion of Sibu urban and commercial areas, upgrading of digital infrastructure, and declaration of Bukit Lima as a nature reserve.

He said the projects would be implemented post Covid-19 Development Strategy with Sibu already having all the prerequisites including a university to become a city by 2031.

“Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has achieved tremendous success in transforming Sibu for the past 40 years. Now is the time to look forward to the next 40 years or at least the next 10 years.

“The council has the objective of turning Sibu into a city by 2031 and therefore for the next 11 years, we have to work hard and plan Sibu so that the city status plan can be achieved,” he said when officiating at the launch of SMC 40th anniversary celebration held via Zoom yesterday.

Abang Johari said a committee had been formed for the redevelopment of Bukit Assek.

He had asked the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) to work together with the Land Custody Development Authority (LCDA) on the matter.

“This is a momentous task because it needs a lot of cooperation among the agencies as well as the people in Bukit Assek,” he said.

He added the state government had identified Bukit Kemuyang as another centre for Sibu’s development and expansion plan.

Bukit Kemuyang will be connected to Bukit Lima and Kampung Nangka that will become an urban and commercial area as Sibu needs better land for its development, he said.

“We have to plan Sibu in such a way that the people will come so that we can develop real estate in Sibu which will definitely become a source of income for the town,” he said.

On the declaration of Bukit Lima as a nature reserve, he said it would become a green area for Sibu, similar to Piasau Nature Reserve in Miri and also one in Kuching located near industrial estates.

Abang Johari, who supports the idea of transforming Sibu into a smart city, also agreed to upgrade digital infrastructure here.

He said he had instructed Sarawak Multimedia Authority to work with SMC to ensure fast internet connectivity here.

“In the meantime, I hope the people of Sibu will be united. We have a vision for Sibu and we will support SMC’s vision to transform Sibu into a city by 2031 by giving them whatever assistance they need,” he said.

To mark SMC 40th anniversary, he approved a new building for the council – at phase 2 of Tun Datuk Patinggi Tuanku Haji Bujang Tuanku Othman.

“The building will be a symbol of Sibu’s progress towards a modern era and I hope with this injection of funds for your city building, it will become a symbol for you to move forward to the year 2030.

“I assure you that as long as I am around, I will give you whatever you need.

“Let us work together for the sake of Sibu and Sarawak. As the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem said, ‘we are the only people who can look after Sarawak’,” he said.

Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, assistant ministers of Local Government and Housing Datu Dr Penguang Manggil and Dr Annuar Rapaee, and SMC chairman Clarence Ting were among those taking part in the Zoom session.