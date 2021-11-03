CM, wife among state dignitaries paying last respects to Masing (Video)

KUCHING (Nov 3): Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, who died on Sunday at 72, was honoured with a state funeral held at the Christian Ecumenical Worship Centre, Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) at Jalan Stampin here this morning.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang as well as Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and his wife Datin Amar Doreen Matang were among the guests who came to pay their last respects to the late Masing.

Political secretary to the chief minister Dato Sri Doris Sophie Brodie, in a eulogy, paid tribute to the veteran politician whom she described as a “true-blue statesman.”

She said his quote, “I am just a small fish from the Baleh river, why would a big fisherman come and fish for me”, resonated deeply with her.

“I like to interpret it to mean that despite his humble roots from far deep in the rural Baleh, yet Tan Sri had shined like a precious gem that cannot go unnoticed not only in Sarawak but throughout the nation.

“His positive aura, his positive charisma, and his humble leadership style had made him a true-blue statesman especially the last 38 years of his life till his demise on Oct 31l,” said the Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Women chief.

All five of Masing’s children, Anna Sulan Masing, Rachel Lian Masing, Ashley Layo Masing, Emma Maria Masing, and Karen Julan Masing also gave an emotional eulogy of their father, reminiscing the fondest memories and moments they had spent together.

Anna said Masing was a strong believer in education, learning and gaining knowledge.

“Family was everything to him. It was his joy and he always wanted to know what we were up to and wanted to know if we were looking after each other.

“My dad was an inspiration. He’s essential to everything I’ve become and I will be. I know he was and will continue to be an inspiration to so many,” she said.

For Rachel, her father was someone all his children aspired to be.

“He instilled in us the power of education and made us all take care of each other. He showed us work commitment and ethics like no other.

“I’m sure like all dads, he had his own dreams about what we would do with our lives but he never made us feel that we were doing anything other than making him proud,” she said.

Also present to give their last respects were Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong, Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar and Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

Members of the public can also pay their last respects from 10.30am to 1.30pm after which, the cortège will move to Nirvana Memorial Park at Siniawan, Kuching-Bau Road.

Masing, who was PRS president and Baleh assemblyman, died of heart complications at the Normah Medical Specialist Centre, Petrajaya here at 7.05am on Sunday.

He is survived by his widow Puan Sri Datin Amar Dato Corrine Masing, five children and two grandchildren.