Complaint caused by misunderstanding – Sabah Health Dept

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 3): Investigation by an independent committee found that a viral Facebook post about the service and treatment by staff at Nangoh Beluran Health Clinic was caused by a misunderstanding between the health personnel and family members of a patient.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Sabah Health Department (JKNS) said an independent investigation committee had been formed to probe the viral post on Oct 30 in which a woman complained about how the clinic staff handled her elderly father’s case.

JKNS said the investigation involving the clinic staff and family of the complainant found that there was a misunderstanding between both parties over the handling of the case.

“No rude treatment and harsh words were made by the health personnel and this has been confirmed by the family members of the patient.

“The patient has been brought to the health facility using a four-wheel drive vehicle with the cooperation from Nangoh Health Clinic and Beluran Health Office.”

Nevertheless, JKNS said the department remained committed to improve its services at health facilities in Sabah.

The department advised the public to channel their complaints to the Public Complaints Management System (SisPAA) for investigation to be carried out.

In her post, the Facebook user said her father, mother and brother had gone to the clinic in the morning where her father tested positive for Covid-19.

But instead of checking his vital signs, she said her father was sent home and asked to return in the afternoon to check his blood pressure and blood oxygen level.

The woman questioned as to why the clinic would not perform the checks on the spot, as her father was unable to walk, and the clinic was 22 kilometres away from home.

She claimed that a staff at the clinic was angry when they did not return in the evening, even though she had explained that there was no one to bring her father after knowing he was Covid-19 positive.

She said the family had requested for an ambulance, but the clinic claimed that the road to her house was inaccessible, though her brother’s vehicle could enter the village.

Her post also included a video of her father being carried by two men in personal protective equipment (PPE) gear, which she claimed were staff from the Beluran Hospital.