Cop fined for injuring senior officer

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 3): A police sergeant was fined RM1,200, in default, two months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here on Wednesday for injuring his senior officer.

Magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie imposed the fine on Suhaimi Kastari @ Suharni, 54, after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

The indictment carries a jail term of up to one year or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Suhaimi admitted to causing hurt to the assistant superintendent of police at the airport police station on September 26.

The facts of the case stated before the incident, the victim told Suhaimi about his disrespectful manner towards him.

Suhaimi, who was standing at that time, had kicked and punched the victim who was sitting at a sofa, and a medical report showed that the victim had a cut near his right eye.

The accused was represented by National Legal Aid Foundation counsel Lim Ming Zoong @ Lawrence.

Meanwhile, a foreign man was charged with two counts of trespassing into a house to steal and not having any document to be in Sabah.

In the first case, Zakri Jemail, 31, was accused of breaking into the house at Jalan Lintas and allegedly stealing three rounds of electrical cable wires and a vacuum cleaner at 1.34am on October 14.

The charge was under Section 457 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to 14 years, upon conviction.

In the second case, the accused had allegedly entered Sabah illegally and he was arrested for the alleged offence at a compound of the central lockup at 10.30am on October 20.

The alleged offence was under Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, punishable under Section 6 (3) of the same Act, which provides for a fine or a jail term of up to five years, or both, and whipping, upon conviction.

The court fixed November 9 and 18 for his plea be recorded.

No plea was taken from the accused during the proceedings before magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie and judge Azreena Aziz via Zoom respectively.

In the meantime, the accused will be further detained in custody, pending disposal of both the cases.