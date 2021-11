KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 3): Malaysia recorded 5,291 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 2,486,630, according to Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

This was marginally higher than the 5,071 cases yesterday.

In the last seven days, the country’s new Covid-19 infections have ranged from as high as 6,377 (October 28) cases to as low as 4,626 (November 1). – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME