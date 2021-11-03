Covid-19: Two BIDs among nine deaths in Sarawak from Oct 29 to Nov 1

KUCHING (Nov 3): Sarawak reported two brought-in-dead (BID) cases out of nine deaths recorded between Oct 29 and Nov 1, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC revealed in its daily Covid-19 update that one of the BID cases occurred on Oct 30 involving an 82-year-old woman who was brought to the Saratok Hospital. She had hypertension, heart disease and chronic kidney disease.

The other BID case was on Nov 1 in Limbang, involving a man aged 81. He had hypertension and diabetes, the committee added.

On Oct 29, a 63-year-old man died in Sri Aman Hospital. He had a history of hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidaemia, heart disease and chronic kidney disease.

The other six deaths were recorded on Nov 1. One of the deaths was a 65-year-old man with hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidaemia and chronic kidney disease who died in Sibu Hospital.

Two women aged 70 and 59 respectively died in Bintulu Hospital. One had hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidaemia and obesity, the other had chronic kidney disease.

A woman aged 63 died in the Sarawak General Hospital and she had hypertension, diabetes, asthma and heart disease.

A 37-year-old woman died in the Sarawak Heart Centre and she had hypertension, heart disease, asthma and obesity.

A 57-year-old woman with hypertension and end-stage kidney disease died in Lawas Hospital.