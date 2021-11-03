CovidNow: 95.7 pct of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 3): A total of 22,393,720 individuals or 95.7 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s data on the CovidNow portal, 22,885,170 individuals or 97.8 per cent of the adult population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 122,142 doses were administered yesterday to both the adult and the adolescent populations, bringing the cumulative total of doses of vaccine administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 50,306,343.

As for teenagers aged 12 to 17 years, 69 per cent or 2,171,270 individuals have completed their vaccination while 83.2 per cent or 2,619,573 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine under the PICK for Adolescent which began on Sept 8.

Meanwhile, 56,493 Covid-19 booster doses were administered yesterday, bringing the cumulative total to 407,607. – Bernama