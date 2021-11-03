LIVE: DCM Masing to be laid to rest today

KUCHING (Nov 3): The late Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing will be laid to rest at Nirvana Memorial Park later this afternoon.

This will be after the funeral wake taking place at the Christian Ecumenical Worship Centre, Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) at Jalan Stampin here.

The funeral will begin with a prayer ceremony at 6.30am before his remains are moved to the ACS centre.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and state Cabinet members will pay their last respects between 8.30am to 9am while dignitaries and heads of department will pay their last respects from 9am to 10.30am.

Members of the public can pay their last respects from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

Only those who have completed two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be allowed in.

At 2pm, the cortege will move to Nirvana Memorial Park at Siniawan, Kuching-Bau Road.

Masing, 72, who was Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president and Baleh assemblyman, died at the Normah Sarawak Medical Centre, Petrajaya here at 7.05am last Sunday.