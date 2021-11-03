Don’t rush into state election, PSB president tells GPS after lifting of Emergency

KUCHING (Nov 3): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh is disappointed that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government has decided to continue with their plans to hold the state election soon after the demise of Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing.

He said with the lifting of the Emergency by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong today, this would mean that the 12th State Election would have to be held within 60 days.

“I feel very sad that we had just held a state funeral for the late deputy chief minister and no sooner after the funeral was over, the Emergency in Sarawak was lifted to pave way for the state election,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had given his consent to lift the Proclamation of Emergency for Sarawak upon discussion with Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, the Istana Negara said in a statement today.

The lifting of the Emergency Proclamation will indirectly pave the way for the 12th State Election after the term of the current State Legislative Assembly (DUN) ended on June 6.

Wong hoped that GPS would not rush into an election before the year ends despite the lifting of the Emergency.

“You can see that the Covid-19 pandemic in Sarawak is still bad and I think the statistics released by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) may not reflect the true picture of the situation.

“We heard about people getting infected and dying. We have also been repeatedly told that Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) facilities are at 80 per cent occupancy.

“In other words, we are still at the critical stage and juncture. Imagine over 80 per cent of the ICU facilities are occupied, so you can see how serious the situation is,” he said.

He also reckoned that the state had not carried out enough contact tracing and testing of people lately.

“The actual figure of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak reflected these days may not be the true picture of what is happening on the ground.

“We were told that no contact tracing and testing were carried out. People (who went to get tested) were told to just go home and quarantine themselves.

“But in the meantime, we hear about so-and-so getting infected, so the number of cases in Sarawak cannot be so low,” he said.

The Bawang Assan assemblyman wondered what was GPS’ rush to hold the election in the first place.

“Although the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has lifted the emergency, I think it would be wise for the GPS government to delay or to wait for some time before holding the election especially when the pandemic situation gets somewhat better.

“To me, the health and lives of the people of Sarawak are at stake and I’m sure if lives are lost as a result of GPS rushing into election before Dec 31, history will judge GPS and its component parties for the role they played in this,” he stressed.

Citing the Sabah State Election held last year as an example, he said the Covid-19 pandemic erupted in the country as thousands of people descended to Sabah during the election period.

“It is not just the Election Commission workers but also the military, police force, and politicians who came from Peninsular Malaysia who came to help with the election.

“Their state election was held on Sept 26 last year and a week later on Oct 2, the national Covid-19 cases stood at 11,771 while there were also 136 death cases.

“However, a year later on the same date, the accumulated number of cases had reached 2.44 million cases nationwide as well as 28,400 death cases. This means that on average, the Covid-19 cases had increased 208 times. This is all based on fact,” he said.

Wong said GPS should consider the seriousness of holding the state election as another eruption may follow like what happened in Sabah.

“I would like to appeal to the GPS government to seriously consider postponing the election until a much later date.

“They could still appeal to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to further impose the Emergency Order until such a time when the Covid-19 situation has improved,” he said.