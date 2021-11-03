Federal Constitution amendments relating to MA63 tabled for first reading

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 3): The government today tabled the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2021 for first reading in the Dewan Rakyat which, among others, seeks to insert mention of the states of Malaya and the Borneo states.

The Bill was tabled by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

The Bill proposes to amend Article 1 of the Federal Constitution by replacing Clause 2 to say the states of the Federation comprise:

(a) the states of Malaya, namely Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Penang, Selangor and Terengganu; and

(b) the Borneo states, namely Sabah and Sarawak.

The Bill also seeks to amend Article 160 (2) of the Federal Constitution to introduce the definition of Malaysia Day and to substitute the definition of “the Federation” in accordance with the spirit of the Agreement Relating to Malaysia dated July 9, 1963 and by virtue of the Agreement relating to the separation of Singapore from Malaysia as an independent and sovereign state dated Aug 7, 1965.

The Bill also proposes to amend Article 161A of the Federal Constitution by replacing paragraph (a) of Clause 6 with, “in relation to Sarawak, a person who is citizen and belongs to one of the races specified by State law as indigenous to the State.”

Wan Junaidi said the Bill would be tabled for second reading at the current Dewan Rakyat session.

Meanwhile, Wan Junaidi, in a statement, said the Bill marks the beginning of a new chapter in the nation’s history and the first steps in restoring the fundamental rights and principles on which this federation was created.

“After several attempts and many years of hard work, this is, indeed, a watershed moment in the history of the Federation of Malaysia. More so, for the people of Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.

He said this journey would not have been possible without the support and blessings of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Wan Junaidi said the Special Council on Malaysia Agreement 1963 chaired by the prime minister had agreed to the proposals submitted to redefine some provisions in the Federal Constitution, within the context of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

He added that all the necessary groundwork for this initiative had been completed, including engagements with both government and opposition Members of Parliament, as well as the Chief Ministers of Sabah and Sarawak.

The Bill was supposed to have been tabled on Oct 26 but had to be rescheduled because the Cabinet wanted to be briefed by the Attorney-General on the amendments, he said.

The Cabinet later unanimously endorsed the proposed amendments, he added. – Bernama