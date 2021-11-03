Get facts on Covid booster dose from proper sources, not social media – Lee

MIRI (Nov 3): Information on the Covid-19 booster shot should only be obtained from official sources such as the Health Ministry and World Health Organisation, said state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He said doing so will prevent the spread of misinformation perpetuated by irresponsible individuals via social media on the alleged negative effects of the booster dose on recipients.

“I’ve already received my Covid-19 booster dose on Oct 14 at the Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club (EVGCC) vaccination centre.

“It has been almost a month since and there is no abnormal change to my health condition since the first day the booster dose was administered into my body,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Lee, who is minister in charge of Miri Division Disaster Management Committee, revealed he has been receiving numerous calls from the public saying he has yet to receive the Covid booster shot.

He expressed disappointment that there are those who choose to mislead the public with such false information.

“The Covid-19 booster dose was approved by the World Health Organisation and the main objective is to provide optimum immunity protection against Covid-19,” he said.