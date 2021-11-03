GPS Convention put off over MOH directive on political gatherings – Karim

KUCHING (Nov 3): The second Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Convention originally scheduled on Nov 7 has been postponed, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah announced yesterday.

He explained the decision was made in compliance with Ministry of Health’s (MoH) directive banning any political gatherings for the time being.

“I have checked with the organisers on why the GPS Convention next week is postponed. The response I received is that they are complying with the directive from MoH so that no political gathering is organised. That’s all I know, no other reasons.

“But if we look at one perspective, it is a responsible move by GPS. We do not want 300 or more people gathered from all over the state; they might spread the virus and a new Covid-19 cluster is created due to the Convention.

“People’s health and safety come first,” he told reporters here.

According to Abdul Karim, the convention was supposed to be held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

“So far, no news of new dates for the convention. Probably it will not be held if MoH says such a gathering is not allowed, so we turn to communicating online like (via) Zoom and virtual meeting,” he said.

The inaugural GPS Convention was held on Nov 16 two years ago at BCCK.

It recorded an attendance of some 5,000 delegates from all over Sarawak, coming from the four GPS component parties, namely PBB, Sarawak United People’s Party, Parti Rakyat Sarawak, and Progressive Democratic Party.