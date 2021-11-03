Kapit folk delighted to finally exercise at newly-reopened Padang Sukan

KAPIT (Nov 3): Kapit folk have taken full advantage of the newly-reopened Padang Sukan.

On the second day of its re-opening yesterday, some 130 people had registered in the logbook for the 4.30pm to 7pm session.

At present the field is open for jogging and running from 6am to 8am and from 4pm to 7pm daily.

For each session, only a maximum 150 people are allowed as part of standard operating procedures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Padang Sukan is the only open sports field here.

It is very popular football, futsal, jogging, and walking after office hours.

The facility closed in March 2018 for upgrading and renovation work, which was finally completed early this year, but remained closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.