Kapit’s sole sports field now open after years-long closure for upgrading

KAPIT (Nov 3): The sole open sports field here at Jalan Padang Sukan/Jalan Airport reopened Nov 1 to the public after being closed for more than three years.

The facility was closed in March 2018 for repair and upgrading works which were supposed to have been completed in December that year.

However, the first contractor had his services terminated and the project was awarded to another contractor, with works commencing Oct 15, 2019 and slated for completion in June 2020.

The implementation of the Movement Control Order due to the Covid-19 pandemic coupled with wet weather hampered the progress of the project and works were only completed earlier this year.

Nevertheless, the field remained closed to the public due to the continuing threat of the pandemic.

With the facility now open daily till 7pm, local folk are able to once again utilise it for sporting activities and recreational exercise.

The venue is also where Kapit schools stage their annual sports day and other activities.