‘Kereta sapu’ driver triggers new cluster

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 3): Sabah recorded another surge of Covid-19 cases on Wednesday and two new clusters.

“Another day of stiff increase! Today’s total cases are 675, 126 more than yesterday’s,” said Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun on his official Twitter account.

He added that a ‘kereta sapu’ driver in Kampung Tumbalang, Ranau triggered a new cluster which so far infected 56 people while another new cluster was identified in Sawit Jati, Kinabatangan, which so far has registered 25 cases.

A total of 18 districts recorded an increase, which saw Ranau, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran, Kinabatangan, Sandakan, Keningau, Sipitang, Kota Marudu, Papar and Putatan, showing a significant increase.

Kota Kinabalu remained on top of the list with 89 cases, followed by Kota Belud (65) and Ranau (60).