Kim Swee needs time – Jelani

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 3): Datuk Ong Kim Swee must be given time to mould the Rhinos into a formidable squad.

Sabah FC director Datuk Dr Jelani Hamdan made the remark after the state senior football squad’s latest defeat in the Malaysia Cup, going down 3-0 to Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT).

Tuesday’s defeat at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium left Sabah FC without a win in Group D, having also lost to JDT 2-0 here last Friday while securing draws against PJ City FC (1-1) and Kelantan FC (2-2) earlier in the group fixtures.

“Although we have a coach with credibility and proven track record in Datuk Ong Kim Swee that has given the fans much hope, we can’t expect to see immediate positive result.

“The head coach needs time and space to make changes but then again we don’t expect it to happen during Malaysia Cup … the players are still involved in the competition and we must not disrupt the current setting in the squad.

“Kim Swee knows better the weaknesses and which position need player reinforcement, but we are at the tail-end of the season and there’s nothing much he can do.

“Whatever he has done (since joining the squad slightly over a month ago), he has given his best to limit the damage or damage control.

“He has been able to prevent the team from suffering huge defeats and at the same time boost the players’ confidence.

“We can already see the difference since he took over but for more significant changes, we have to wait until next season,” he said here on Wednesday.

Jelani revealed there was a plan to revamp the squad after the conclusion of the Malaysia Cup in preparation for the Super League next season.

And he assured Kim Swee will be given the freedom to select players as well as his preferred strategy for the squad.

“On the part of the management, we will not intervene or put pressure on the head coach … he will be given a free hand to make changes in the team.

“My advice to the existing players, they must prove their ability and commitment in the remaining Malaysia Cup matches if they harbour hopes of continuing with the squad next season.

“I also hope that the fans will be patient and continue to give their full support to the Rhinos.

“Hopefully we will be able to see the difference from the changes made next year,” added Jelani.

Meanwhile, Kim Swee stayed true to his words to give youngsters the chance to face JDT on Tuesday, with Gerald Gadit, Abd Hanafie Tokyo and Mohamad Sahrizan Saidin started the matches.

However, Kim Swee must be disappointed when Sabah trailed after just five minutes when he had warned the players not to concede an early goal.

JDT top Group D on 12 points followed by PJ City FC on five points while Kelantan FC and Sabah FC are levelled on two points each.

The Rhinos will next face Kelantan FC on November 6 before wrapping their group match against PJ City FC on November 9, both games to take place at the Likas Stadium.