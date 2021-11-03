Kit Siang wants government to adopt Covid-19 orphans, declare memorial day for pandemic fatalities

KUCHING (Nov 3): Lim Kit Siang has called on the federal government to adopt the 5,000 children orphaned by the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia.

The Democratic Action Party’s Iskandar Puteri MP suggested the government set up a special orphanage responsible for their education from primary to university level as well as all welfare needs.

He also hoped the government would name Dec 30 as National Memorial Day for the more than 30,000 Covid-19 dead in Malaysia.

In a press statement, Lim pointed out the cumulative death toll of the 22-month Covid-19 pandemic has passed the 29,000-mark.

He said it took 13 months for Malaysia to record the first 1,000 deaths on Feb 17, 2021, but it has taken two weeks to record the last 1,000 deaths from 28,000 to 29,000 Covid-19 deaths.

“My worst thought may prove to be true, that on Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin’s first 100 days on Dec 7 2021, we will pass the 30,000-mark for Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia.

“Will the Covid-19 pandemic be more fatal than the Spanish Flu in 1918, which killed 34,644 people in Malaysia?” he questioned.

According to Lim, the adoption of the 5,000 children is the least the government should do for those orphaned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added Malaysia has the highest number of deaths per capita in the Asean and East Asian regions with 876 deaths per one million population – a record he believes reflected poorly on the government’s capabilities and public health system.