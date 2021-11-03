Kuching South to experience low water pressure, supply interruption today

KUCHING (Nov 3): Kuching South and its surrounding areas will experience low water pressure, water supply interruption, or dirty water from 11am to 5pm today, Kuching Water Board (KWB) said in a notice.

KWB explained the disruption is due to emergency repair works on the 750mm MSCL pipeline at Jalan Tun Haji Openg, opposite the Sarawak General Hospital.

“Consumers are advised to be prepared for the said occasion. The Board regrets for the inconvenience caused to consumers,” said the notice.

Those with enquiries can contact the KWB Call Centre on 082-222333 or SMS to 019-8866650.