Let bygones be bygones, activists tells critics of late Masing

KUCHING (Nov 3): Critics of Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing should put aside their feelings and pay their last respects to the late deputy chief minister, says social activist Peter John Jaban.

“We must set aside our political differences and pay our last respects. I don’t like people who keep harping on the past.

“What is the point of criticising someone who has already passed away?” he told reporters when met outside the late Masing’s residence at Jalan Ong Tiang Swee here after paying his last respects yesterday.

“There is no need to still criticise him. We need to move forward. Whatever he has done or not done, let it be.”

Peter also expressed hope that whoever takes over from Masing in politics will be more vocal in voicing out on Sarawak’s rights including on matters relating to development and education.

Masing, who was Parti Rakyat Sarawak president and Baleh assemblyman, passed away Sunday morning due to heart complications.