Limbang man fined for keeping stolen TV, jailed for disposing of stolen gas tank

MIRI (Nov 3): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM3,000 in default three months’ jail for keeping a stolen television and sentenced him to two months in prison for disposing of a stolen gas cylinder.

Magistrate Md Syafique Md Hilmie convicted Muhammad Zulhamizan Aidee, 26, from Limbang on his own guilty plea.

According to the first charge under Section 411 of the Penal Code, Muhammad Zulhamizan kept a stolen LCD television around 4.30pm on Sept 9 in Kampung Tunku Abdul Rahman, Lambir.

The Section carries a jail term of up to five years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

According to the second charge under Section 414 of the Penal Code, Muhammad Zulhamizan disposed of a gas cylinder belonging to the same man on the same day at the same location.

The Section provides for a maximum jail term of seven years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Md Syafique ordered the jail sentence run from the date of Muhammad Zulhamizan’s arrest on Sept 21.

In mitigation, Muhammad Zulhamizan pleaded for leniency as he claimed to have bought the television from a friend for RM450.

He also told the court that he had sold the gas cylinder after a friend asked him to do so for a commission.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case while Muhammad Zulhamizan was unrepresented by counsel.