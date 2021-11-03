Malaysia racks up another 70 fatalities from Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 3): Seventy more people died in Malaysia from Covid-19 yesterday, according to the Health Ministry’s latest data updated at midnight.

With this, the country’s cumulative deaths from Covid-19 stand at 29,045.

According to the CovidNow website, 15 were brought-in-dead.

Sarawak had the highest fatality rate with 52 deaths per one million people. This was followed by Kelantan with 31 deaths per one million people and Penang with 27 deaths per one million people.

The national average for deaths currently stands at 20 per one million people, with 10 other states recording lower averages. They are Johor (19), Sabah (17), Kedah (15), Melaka and Kuala Lumpur (12 each), Terengganu (17), Pahang (11), and Selangor (eight).

Labuan and Putrajaya are the only states that recorded zero deaths.

The CovidNow website showed that 65.7 per cent of those who died were unvaccinated, while 22.3 per cent were partially vaccinated and 12 per cent were fully vaccinated.

More than half of the latest deaths recorded (54.8 per cent) were those aged above 60. In comparison, 44.9 per cent involved those between the ages of 18 and 59.

In terms of gender, more men died, making up 57.1 per cent of the total number.

From the total number of deaths, 87.1 per cent were Malaysians — 40 out of the 46 people recorded dead yesterday.

New infections

The Health Ministry also updated its data on daily Covid-19 cases by state.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 5,056 new cases, with Selangor recording the highest daily infections with 899.

This was followed by Kelantan with 688 new cases, Sabah (549), Sarawak (528), Johor (418), Kedah (346), Penang (276), Kuala Lumpur (257), Pahang (249), Perak (218), Terengganu (217), Melaka (209), and Negri Sembilan (115).

Perlis recorded 54 new cases, Putrajaya 33 and Labuan recorded zero cases.

The total cumulative number of cases in Malaysia is now 2,475,983. — Malay Mail