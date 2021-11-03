Many aspects have been deliberated before Emergency lifted, state polls decision – Talib

BINTULU (Nov 3): After so many speculations or predictions with respect to Sarawak state election date, at least now there is more certainty that it would be held sooner, said Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Talib Zulpilip.

“This should make many Sarawakians happy, as they do not want the Emergency Proclamation to delay the overdue state election any further.

“Judging from the report, many pertinent aspects have been taken into account, the most important being democratic practice and public health issues in relation to Covid-19 pandemic,” said Talib when contacted.

He said Covid-19 pandemic is a complex and tricky factor in the decision to lift the Emergency and hold an earlier election.

Talib recalled, the election in neighbouring Sabah was in a way a painful lesson as it led to a spike in Covid-19 infection there.

“It puts fear among many people, even voters, who have expressed their reluctance to cast votes during the pandemic.

“If this leads to low turnout the issue with representative democratic practice is not served,” said Talib.

In this case, he said the Health Ministry has been brought in and the health aspects being taken into account.

He said there are many side criticisms to the timing of the election.

“The opposition somehow have been harping on the government’s fear of new 18 year old voters, who they think would overwhelmingly vote opposition.

“This is rather simplistic. Young people are intelligent, they would choose the party they can trust and serve their interest,” he said.

He added like everyone else their votes would be spread, among Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and opposition.

According to the Jepak assemblyman, the opposition also blamed the reluctance to hold early elections as an indication that the government wanted to cling to power.

Talib claimed the opposition did not know what they really wanted.

As predicted, he believed the use of social media would feature strongly in this election.

Meanwhile, Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said with the power bestowed upon Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sarawak is obliged to hold the 12th State Election anytime after the gazettement.

“We are ready to face the election to get the fresh mandate to continue our planning to develop Sarawak, GPS has been preparing for the election since June 21,” said the Kemena assemblyman.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu Sarawak (PBB) supreme council member Pandi Suhaili welcomed the decision by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to lift the Emergency Proclamation in the state.

“I believe this decision was made after listening to the views of various parties, including Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“At the same time, I also agree with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah regarding the risk of Covid-19 transmission if the state election is held,” he said.

However, Pandi expressed his confidence with the Health Ministry’s strategy or action plan, based on the Melaka state election, to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had given his consent to lift the Proclamation of Emergency for Sarawak upon discussion with Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, the Istana Negara said in a statement today.

The lifting of the Emergency Proclamation will indirectly pave the way for the 12th State Election after the term of the current State Legislative Assembly (DUN) ended on June 6.