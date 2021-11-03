Masing brought great developments to Baleh – Bakat

KUCHING (Nov 3): The passing of the late Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing has been a great loss to the people in Baleh town, said Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Baleh branch vice chairman Bakat Gira.

“Today has been a very sad day because I have been together with the late deputy chief minister since I was 21 years old. Together, we have been through many happenings,” said Bakat, now 50, when met during the funeral service at Christian Ecumenical Worship Centre today.

Bakat remarked that Masing had brought great developments to the Baleh constituency, such as building roads and schools ever since he was appointed deputy chief minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development.

He said Masing, who was PRS president and Baleh assemblyman, had been a visionary leader on the long-term development of the constituency, and he had spearheaded the construction of the Batang Baleh bridge to spur the local economy.

“I hope whoever is going to take over Masing’s post will continue his legacy and development plans.”

He further remarked that Masing as an eight-term Baleh assemblyman was known to be a soft-spoken leader but devoted to rural development.

Bakat said members from PRS Baleh branch and other supporters had travelled all the way from Kapit in a ten-vehicle convoy to attend the funeral service.