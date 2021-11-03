LIVE: Masing arrives at final resting place

KUCHING (Nov 3): Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing’s body has arrived at Nirvana Memorial Park in Siniawan, Kuching-Bau Road for final funeral rites and burial.

The hearse left the Christian Ecumenical Worship Centre here at 1.10pm following a sombre state funeral service.

Prior to that, Masing’s wife Puan Sri Datin Amar Datuk Corrine Masing and his five children Dr Anna Sulan Masing, Rachel Lian Masing, Ashley Layo Masing, Emma Maria Masing, and Karen Julan Masing were the last to gather around the casket for one last look and final farewell.

State cabinet ministers, dignitaries, heads of departments, community leaders, family and friends were among those who gathered to pay their final respects.

Among the earlier guests to pay their last respects to the deputy chief minister were Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang as well as Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and his wife Datin Amar Doreen Mayang.

Also present were Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom; Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong; Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian; Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; Welfare, Community Well-Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah; Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin; State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar; and Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi.