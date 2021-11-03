Maszlee introduces Undi18 comic book in Parliament, hopes included in EC’s awareness drive

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 3): Former education minister Maszlee Malik today introduced the Dewan Rakyat to an Undi18 comic book aimed at educating youths on the importance of voting.

When interjecting during Question Time discussing the progress of the Undi18 constitutional amendment, Maszlee told Law Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar that he hopes the Election Commission (EC) will consider his comic as part of its awareness programme.

“Among the most effective types of literature for educating the youth is through comics, so I have produced this Undi18 comic book to educate our youth.

“I hope that the EC will be willing to cooperate to educate the youth, as this is not a political propaganda book, but a comic on civic education on how to make them a responsible citizen,” said Maszlee.

This was just after Junaidi explained measures that are set to be taken at the upcoming Melaka state poll, and on awareness programs to prepare new teenage voters once the amendment comes into effect at the end of this year.

The comic book was produced by Maszlee as part of his education series of books, and is written and illustrated by Nafisah Hisam, Irfan Foner, and M. Hussin Abd.

Mendidik adalah tugas saya,

Samada sebagai MP di parlimen dan kawasan,

Sebagai penulis buku,

Sebagai pelakon,

Mahupun sebagai watak dalam komik… Dapatkan komik #undi18

Pakcik Maszlee mendidik anak muda tentang demokrasi dan pilihanraya! Dapatkan di: https://t.co/5et4U66Mvc pic.twitter.com/7EYmux15hE — Maszlee Malik 🏴🇲🇾 (@maszlee) November 1, 2021

The Simpang Renggam MP’s was also teased for his multiple talents by Speaker Datuk Seri Azhar Azizan Harun.

“He’s not only a Yang Berhormat, but he is also an actor, a comic writer, and many more,” Azhar quipped.

This is in reference to Maszlee’s being casted in a short film Taruh, a fan-made adaptation of the South Korean TV series Squid Game in Netflix.

Last week, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the voting age for Malaysians will be lowered from 21 to 18 starting January 1, in accordance with the decision made by the Kuching High Court in Sarawak previously.

He said the Cabinet had decided not to appeal against the court’s decision although the Election Commission had previously said in a statement that preparations to implement the move could only be made by September next year. – Malay Mail