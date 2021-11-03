Penguang expects five-cornered fight for Marudi in coming polls

MARUDI (Nov 3): Local Government and Housing Assistant Minister Datu Dr Penguang Manggil is anticipating a five-cornered fight for the Marudi seat this coming state election.

The first-term incumbent said apart from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), he expects Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB), Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) to contest the seat.

“You must choose those who have leadership qualities, those who are honest and trustworthy. I cannot say that I am the best wakil rakyat (elected representative) but the voters know my capabilities.

“If Marudi falls to the opposition, the constituency will miss out on development,” he said when officiating a dialogue session here yesterday for local Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) members.

The five-day session at Baram Civic Centre, attended by the chairmen and members of 17 JKKKs, is to brief the participants on the coming state polls which could be held as early as this month.

Penguang also reminded that should the election be called, everyone involved must see to it that they adhere to the standard operating procedures set by the Health Ministry to guard against Covid-19 infection.

With him at the briefing were political secretary to the chief minister Alexander Asing, Marudi District Council chairman Edward Mendai, Pemanca Jamel Sabel and Pemanca Wong Kiong Ching.

In the 2016 state election, Penguang garnered 5,493 votes to defeat PKR’s Elia Bit and Independent Louis Jalong with a majority of 1,387.