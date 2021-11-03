Perdana Petroleum keen to contribute towards Sarawak’s growth

KUCHING (Nov 3): The state government’s plans to encourage more participation of Sarawakian companies in the oil and gas industry, coupled with the various initiatives to drive greater activities within East Malaysia’s oil and gas sector highlighted in the 12th Malaysian Plan, could present opportunities for major players in the oil and gas sector.

Perdana Petroleum Berhad’s (Perdana) newly-appointed managing director Jamalludin Obeng said the increased activities levels could result in positive impacts on the offshore value chains due to the spill-over effect.

“Such plans augur well for the sector as a whole and we hope to leverage on these opportunities, thereby helping to contribute to the state’s economic growth,” he said in a press release by Naim Group of Companies (Naim) yesterday.

Naim in the press release stated that Jamalludin, who hails from Kuching, has 30 years of work experience in the oil and gas industry.

It said he started his career with Petroliam National Berhad (Petronas) in 1990 and was involved in operations, corporate strategies and business planning, both locally and in Vietnam.

He is also currently the vice-president of Malaysian Oil & Gas Services Council.

Meanwhile, it said Jamalludin was part of a delegation from Perdana which paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg recently.

The delegation was headed by Perdana’s director Datuk Hasmi Hasnan.

Also present during the courtesy call was the Naim Group of Companies chairman Datuk Amar Abdul Hamed Sepawi.

“A main player in the oil and gas sector, Perdana provides offshore marine support services for the upstream oil and gas industry in domestic and regional markets.

“The courtesy call was organised to provide an overview of Perdana’s business operations and update the Chief Minister on their current business activities in Sarawak.

“Among the matters discussed included ways the company could contribute towards the growth of the State’s oil and gas sector,” Naim said.