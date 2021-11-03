PKR S’wak to hold emergency meeting Friday after Emergency lifted – Abun

KUCHING (Nov 3): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak will hold an emergency meeting soon following the lifting of the Emergency proclaimed in Sarawak and the impending state election, said its information chief Abun Sui Anyit.

He said the meeting would likely be held this Friday (Nov 5) but the time has yet to be fixed pending a notice to be issued by the PKR Sarawak Leadership Council secretary Joshua Jabeng.

“Any latest development and decisions from PKR Sarawak will be informed from time to time,” he said today.

It was reported today that Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has given royal assent to ending the Emergency proclaimed in Sarawak.

The end of the Emergency would require Sarawak to hold a state election within 60 days as the term of the legislative assembly there expired in June.

Lifting the Emergency ahead of the original February 2 expiry was the Agong’s prerogative, which he exercised following the meeting with Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, said Acting Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini.

The Emergency in Sarawak was proclaimed in August, after a previous proclamation covering the entire country was lifted.

The proclamation had allowed the state to delay the state election that it would have needed to hold within 60 days of June 6, when the term of the 18th Sarawak assembly expired automatically.

Sarawak Opposition parties previously urged the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak coalition not to seek an early end to the Emergency to trigger the state election, warning that this would unnecessarily expose voters to Covid-19 risks.

PKR Sarawak together with DAP Sarawak and Amanah Sarawak are components of Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak.

In the 2016 state election, PKR Sarawak won three seats namely Batu Lintang, Krian and Ba Kelalan.

However, the party was left with no state assemblypersons after the three elected representatives left or were sacked by the party.