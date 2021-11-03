Premium Sarawak coloured rice enters Singapore market

KUCHING (Nov 3): Singaporeans will now have ready access to authentic premium Sarawak coloured rice with the first shipment of 1.5 tonnes of Kenyalang rice and vermicelli products, said Kenny Lau, Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (Statos) manager of Finance, Corporate Affairs, Trade and Investment.

He said in a statement that the shipment arrived in Singapore a few days ago.

“It’s taken us two years since we first recognise the strong market demand for healthy organic rice during our trade expo held at Suntec City. Since then, we have helped exporters, Antares Ventures, secure an export licence and introduced them to Bountiful Harvest – a Sarawakian owned Company based in Singapore – who will act as their local in-market distributor,” he added.

The premium range chosen for the Singapore market hails from the Lubok, Nibong, Simunjan and Bario highlands of Sarawak where they are produced using traditional farming methods.

Bountiful Harvest will be focusing on Bario Brown Rice, Bali Keladi Purple Rice, SIA Highland Red Rice and ETEM Highland Black rice as well as purple and red Rice Vermicelli products. It is said that these Sarawak rice variants get their unusual colours from naturally occurring anthocyanin which is high in antioxidants and rich in nutrients.

Meanwhile, Antares Ventures managing director Brendon Kon explained that the company collects and distributes rice cultivated by the local highland Kelabit, Lun Bawang, Bidayuh and Iban.

He hoped opening up new markets would enable local producers to increase their production which is currently limited to around 500 tons a year.

“The Kenyalang range will be promoted as both a premium and healthy coloured rice with an indicative retail price of up to SGD 15 per kilo.

“Already three varieties of Sarawak rice have been labelled and officially certified as Geographical Indication due to their unique characteristics. This means they are recognized internationally as premium limited-edition products,” he said.