PRS sec-gen brushes off claims of rifts in the party following Masing’s passing

KUCHING (Nov 3): Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) secretary-general Dato Janang Bungsu yesterday refuted claims in social media that a rift has emerged in the race for the post of party president following the passing of Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing.

He said some quarters had ‘wild imagination’ when they claimed that factions in PRS were formed after the president post fell vacant.

He added these people had misconstrued the announcement by the party that PRS deputy president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum would take over the role of president of the party until a new president is elected.

Janang pointed out he had clarified the situation through The Borneo Post that the party would not hold any meeting to elect the next president as PRS was still in mourning.

“I have discussed with Datuk Joseph Salang. He did not say that he is the acting president. He merely said that he is assuming the duty of the president and covering his role.

“I did not dispute what he (Salang) was saying. I just clarified that we, the PRS Supreme Council, did not discuss it as we were focusing on assisting the family of Puan Sri (Masing’s widow Dato Corrine) in this difficult moment.

“There is no intention of calling for a meeting (then). The deputy president (Salang) and I are always in communication to ensure that our party is intact and united in keeping the legacy of our late president,” Janang said.

Masing was the first president of PRS which he co-founded with several Dayak leaders in 2004.