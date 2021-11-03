Public can now view latest electoral rolls for 14 days

KUCHING (Nov 3): Members or the public can view the latest Q3/2021 Draft Supplementary Electoral Rolls (RDPT) at the state Election Commission (EC) office, Bangunan Sultan Iskandar, Jalan Simpang Tiga here.

They can also see it at the state EC’s official portal at http://ppn.spr.gov.my/sarawak.

Alternatively, the electoral rolls can also be viewed at the General Post Office, selected government complexes or offices, district offices, land offices, district council offices, Treasury offices, selected community halls, multipurpose halls, neighbourhood watch premises, and the offices of community leaders, among others.

In Putrajaya on Monday, Bernama reported that the Q3/2021 RDPT would be displayed for 14 days beginning today (Nov 3) until Nov 15 at 854 locations nationwide.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak was quoted as saying that the rolls contain 68,228 voter registration applications from eligible Malaysian citizens and 15,143 applications for a change in electoral divisions from voters registered between July 1, 2021 and Sept 3, 2021.

All applicants are advised to check their respective names in the electoral rolls and if their names were not listed, they could put in their claims with Form B.

Voters who wish to object the entry of any names in Q3/2021 RDPT in any constituencies could do so with Form C.

Forms B and C can be downloaded from any state Election office and should be presented to the Registrar of Voters (state election director) for the constituency during office hours within the display period.

During the display period, EC will also be putting up the names of voters who will be removed from the electoral rolls because of death, revocation of citizenship, or any reasons based on Regulations 10 and 25 (2) of the Elections (Registration of Electors) Regulations 2002.

Members of the public can contact the EC hotline on 03-88927018 or any state EC office for enquiries on the Q3/2021 RDPT.