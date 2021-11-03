RON97 up nine sen, RON95 and diesel unchanged

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 3): The retail price of RON97 petrol will increase by nine sen per litre, to RM3.06, from tomorrow (Nov 4) to Nov 10, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF) today.

In a statement, it said that the retail price of RON95 petrol and diesel will remain unchanged at RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre respectively, during the same period.

“The government has maintained the retail price of RON95 petrol at the ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre even though the actual market price for both products has increased above the ceiling price set,” it said.

According to the statement, the move is aimed at protecting consumers from the effects of the global oil price increases.

The statement also said that the government will continue to monitor the trend of global crude oil prices, and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people. – Bernama