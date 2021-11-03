Sarawak DUN deemed dissolved, polls within 60 days, says Abdul Karim

KUCHING (Nov 3): Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) is deem dissolved with the lifting of the Proclamation of Emergency for Sarawak, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah today.

Abdul Karim, who is a lawyer by training, said the Election Commission (EC) has to convene a meeting to call for a state election within 60 days from today and also to determine the date of nomination and polling days.

“The EC can also set the guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) on how the campaigning and polling process should be done in view of the fact that Sarawak is still under Covid-19 pandemic,” the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Minister of Youth and Sports and Asajaya assemblyman told The Borneo Post when contacted.

In a statement today, Istana Negara’s Datuk Paduka Maharaja Lela (Grand Chamberlain) Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has consented to the Proclamation of Emergency for Sarawak, which took effect on Aug 2, to be lifted.

Azuan Effendy said the consent given by the King was in accordance with Article 40 and 40(1A) of the Federal Constitution.

“It must be clarified here that according to Section 2 of the Emergency (Essential Powers) (Sarawak) Ordinance 2021, the Emergency Proclamation can be lifted earlier by His Majesty upon discussion with the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak (Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud),” he added.

MORE TO COME