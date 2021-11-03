SOPs for Deepavali celebration eased

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 3): The State Government has relaxed several restrictions in light of the Deepavali celebration on November 4.

Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said that Deepavali bazaars will be allowed, subject to approval from City Hall or the local authorities.

Masidi said that a house of worship may only fill 50 per cent its maximum capacity and it can only operate from 6am to 10pm, with adherence to social distancing.

He added that family visits and inter-district travel will also be allowed, subject to existing standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“Graveyard visits are also allowed, subject to the non-Muslim funeral management SOPs, under the Third Phase of the National Recovery Plan,” said Masidi in a statement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Sabah recorded another surge of Covid-19 cases on Wednesday and two new clusters.

“Another day of stiff increase! Today’s total cases are 675, 126 more than yesterday’s,” said Masidi on his official Twitter account earlier.

He added that a 37-year-old ‘kereta sapu’ driver in Kampung Tumbalang, Ranau triggered a new cluster which infected 56 people.

The Sawit Jati Cluster, which is also a community cluster, involved a 47-year-old Indonesian who works as a gatekeeper at a palm oil plantation.

A total of 18 districts recorded an increase of cases, with Ranau, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran, Kinabatangan, Sandakan, Keningau, Sipitang, Kota Marudu, Papar and Putatan, showing a significant hike.

Kota Kinabalu remained on top with 89 cases, followed by Kota Belud (65) and Ranau (60).

Four Covid-19 deaths were registered in Keningau, Nabawan, Kota Marudu and Kota Kinabalu.

He added that a ‘kereta sapu’ driver in Kampung Tumbalang, Ranau triggered a new cluster which so far infected 56 people while another new cluster was identified in Sawit Jati, Kinabatangan, which so far has registered 25 cases.

The Tumbalang Cluster was a community cluster that was detected on October 23. The index case involved a 37-year-old driver.

Meanwhile, the Sawit Jati Cluster, which is also a community cluster, involved a 47-year-old Indonesian who works as a gatekeeper at a palm oil plantation.