(Video) James Masing laid to rest at Nirvana Memorial Park

KUCHING (Nov 3): Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing has been laid to rest at Nirvana Memorial Park in Siniawan, Kuching-Bau Road.

A short Christian funeral service in Iban beginning with the hymn was held at the site.

Masing’s wife Puan Sri Datin Amar Datuk Corrine Masing and his five children Dr Anna Sulan Masing, Rachel Lian Masing, Ashley Layo Masing, Emma Maria Masing, and Karen Julan Masing were the first to place dirt on his coffin to symbolise his return to the earth to rest.

They also laid flowers as a final tribute.

The burial rites followed a sombre state funeral service at the Christian Ecumenical Worship Centre where state cabinet ministers, dignitaries, heads of departments, community leaders, family and friends were among those who gathered to pay their final respects.