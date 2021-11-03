Yong leads DAP delegation to pay last respects to Masing

KUCHING (Nov 3): Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong led a delegation from the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak to pay last respects to Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing at the Christian Ecumenical Worship Centre today.

Yong told reporters DAP Sarawak chairman and Stampin MP Chong could not make it today as he was attending Parliament in Kuala Lumpur.

“On behalf of DAP Sarawak and our chairman Chong Chieng Jen, we have come today to pay our last respects to the late deputy chief minister Masing,” she said.

Despite having different political alliances, Yong said there has always been mutual respect between DAP and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS).

“Particularly for me, I will miss him quite a lot because he liked to compose ‘pantun’ (poems) for me during the previous State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sittings. He would just call out my name during the DUN sessions before reciting a pantun,” she recalled.

Yong said she believed Masing did a great job, particularly for the Dayak community.

“On behalf of DAP Sarawak again, we would like to wish him to rest in peace and may God bless his soul,” she added.

DAP state committee member and Sri Aman chairman Leon Jimat Donald shared that it was Masing who first brought him into politics in the 1990s.

“Although we had political differences later and I joined DAP, we remained as great friends and he was a great leader to the community,” he said.

Leon added Masing was always a very vocal Dayak leader, who demanded development in Dayak-majority constituencies and fought for rural areas.

“As the Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development, he has done very well in uplifting the livelihood of the rural people, including the Malays living in the coastal areas and Dayaks in the interior,” he said.

“Masing has been very vocal political leader that was supported by his hard work and we will miss him for that.”

Leon added his hope that Masing’s successor would continue his good work.