15-year-old among nine nabbed by Sibu cops

SIBU (Nov 4): Police arrested nine individuals on Wednesday to assist with cases related to motorcycle theft, housebreaking, and trespassing.

Sibu deputy police chief Supt Collin Babat said the arrests were made during raids at different locations.

“Two women aged 30 and 31 were arrested on Nov 3 at Jalan Awang Ramli Amit to assist in motor vehicle theft. Both suspects had past criminal records,” he said, adding that the case would be investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code.

He said five males, aged between 15 and 33, were also arrested at different locations on Nov 3 to assist with a trespassing case.

All the suspects, except the 15-year-old, have past criminal records.

The case is being investigated under Section 447 of the Penal Code.

Collin also revealed that another two men, aged 26 and 31, were arrested at Kampung Jeriah to assist with a housebreaking case under Section 457 of the Penal Code.

Both men also had past criminal records.