33 people and three business premises fined

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 4): Thirty-three people were fined by the authority for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) here on Wednesday.

Also fined were three premises owners for failing to abide by the SOP under the National Recovery Plan (NRP), said Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah.

Mohd Zaidi said the operation, dubbed Ops Pematuhan, was conducted in Jalan Lintas and Cyber Perdana between 10.30pm on Wednesday and 2am on Thursday.

“Seven premises were inspected, together with 40 workers and 164 patrons during the operation.

“From the figures, 33 people were found to have violated the SOP while three premises have committed an offence under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Areas) (No. 4) Regulations 2021,” he said on Thursday.

Mohd Zaidi said such operation will be conducted from time to time to ensure public and business owners continue to comply with the SOP that have been set in place under the National Recovery Plan by the Malaysian government.