90 pct surge in commercial crimes in first nine months of 2021 – S’wak CP

BINTULU (Nov 4): Commercial crime in Sarawak increased by 90.06 per cent from Jan 1 to Sept 30 this year compared to the same period last year, with RM46.9 million in total losses incurred, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail.

He said 2,123 commercial crime cases were recorded during the first nine months of this year compared to 1,117 cases during the same period last year.

Aidi said e-commerce scams topped the chart with 527 cases and losses totalling RM2.4 million.

“Others include non-existent loans with 352 cases and losses of RM3.2 million; Macau Scams with 136 cases and losses of RM4.6 million; investment scams with 121 cases and RM6.8 million losses; and car sales and purchase with 104 cases and a loss of RM1.05 million,” he said when officiating at the opening of the Sarawak police contingent town hall discussion on Cyber Crime Threat at Bintulu Promenade Hotel yesterday.

He during that period, a total of 581 arrests were made with 456 suspects charged in court, adding police opened 399 investigation papers with 867 charges.

Among the successful operations of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) was the arrest of five members of an online car sales and purchase syndicate called ‘Geng Abang Salleh’ that involved 27 victims and losses totalling RM188,660, he revealed.

“Apart from that, police also arrested 10 suspects under ‘Op Vulture’ that included nine men and a woman for their involvement in unlicensed money lender activity.”

Commenting on the town hall discussion, Aidi said the programme would enable the police to get closer to the issues and problems faced by the people on the ground and to find the best solutions.

“It is hoped that from this programme, the relationship between the police and community will be closer in crime prevention efforts,” he added.

He said Bukit Aman CCID has created an infoline on 013-2111222 and scam response centre on 03-26101559, to improve the service delivery system.

Those involved in the town hall discussion were panelists specialising in commercial crime prevention, namely ACP Mohd Ishak Yaakob (Crime Investigation Department (Intelligence/Operations) Sarawak contingent deputy chief; Supt Maria Rasid (CCID Sarawak contingent chief) and Shaiful Sandi (Communication and Multimedia Commission Bintulu branch chief).

The programme was moderated by Assoc Prof Dr Mohamad Maulana Magiman (Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu campus, Faculty of Humanities, Management and Science dean).

Among those present were Sarawak Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department Head SAC Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh, Bintulu Resident Datu Jack Aman Luat, Bintulu police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili, Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation Bintulu chairman Penghulu Dato Chai Shong Phian, and Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia secretary general Datuk Wong Aik Loung.