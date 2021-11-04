Abdul Hadi returned unopposed as PAS president

KUALA TERENGGANU (Nov 4): Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang was returned unopposed as PAS president at the 67th PAS Muktamar (annual general assembly) for the 2021-2023 term.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man was also returned unopposed as the party’s deputy president.

“Hussin Ismail and Kamal Ashaari were returned unopposed as permanent chairman and deputy permanent chairman,” he told a press conference in conjunction with the annual general assembly here today.

Meanwhile, Takiyuddin said four candidates would contest in the elections for the post of vice-presidents, namely Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Idris Ahmad; Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar; Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah and PAS Central Working Committee member Dr Mohd Zuhdi Marzuki.

He said Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, who was previously nominated for the party’s vice-presidential post, had withdrawn, while for Central Committee members, 36 candidates would be contesting for the 18 seats.

Takiyuddin said the 67th PAS Muktamar would be held on Saturday and Sunday here in a hybrid format that involves the physical attendance of 694 delegates while 852 delegates would be attending the assembly virtually.

“Delegates in the states will be in their respective states except for delegates from Terengganu, Kelantan and Pahang who will be here (physically). All 197 PAS area presidents will be here physically.

“As we are still facing the Covid-19 pandemic, we have decided that we will only discuss important matters during the muktamar. We will not be inviting other political parties. We only sent invitations to certain people such as PAS veterans,” he said. – Bernama