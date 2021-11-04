Abg Jo: Sarawak to continue push towards a green economy

SIBU (Nov 4): Sarawak will continue efforts to transform towards a green economy, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

During a contract signing ceremony between Brooke Dockyard and Engineering Works Corporation and Sarawak Shell Bhd in Kuching today, Abang Johari said the state is seriously taking on the agenda of a green economy.

“As you also know that as we are witnessing this signing ceremony, a lot of world leaders are discussing on climate change now in order to mitigate the effects of carbon emissions,” he said in reference to the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

He pointed out that Sarawak is very much involved in the possibility of using hydrogen as part of the state’s renewable energy.

“I hope that this will position us with the rest of the world in trying to have sustainability in the development plan,” he said.

On the agreement for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of fixed offshore structure works for the development of Shell’s Timi gas field, the chief minister said he hoped that with this partnership and transformation of technology, Sarawak would be able to move forward in its green economy efforts.

He commended Shell on its Timi gas field, situated about 200km off shore from Miri, which is its first wellhead platform in Malaysia powered by a solar and wind hybrid renewable power system.

“I would like to commend Shell for embarking on this bold move that sits well within the state’s green economy agenda and how we can move towards faster energy transition.

“I am also looking forward to Shell’s upcoming investment in Bintulu with an onshore gas plant and another facility offshore in the coming years,” he added.

Among those present at the ceremony were Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib, Shell Malaysia chairman and senior vice president upstream Ivan Tan, Brooke Dockyard Corporation chairman Datu Safri Zainuddin, and vice president of Malaysia Petroleum Management Petronas Firouz Mohammad Asnan.