Azam: Ecopreneurship workshop Nov 4 and 5

KUCHING (Nov 4): A workshop on ecopreneurship will be held from Nov 4 and 5 to generate greater interest and participation in green entrepreneurship among local youth in Sarawak, says Angkatan Zaman Mansang Sarawak (AZAM) in a statement.

“Environmental sustainability is to be a key element in Sarawak’s post-Covid-19 recovery efforts and long-term growth towards achieving a developed state status by 2030.

Among other things, this green development agenda seeks to create solutions, generate more green jobs and business opportunities to drive Sarawak’s economy in a sustainable manner,” it said.

The workshop is co-organised by Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) Sarawak and Sarawak Energy, with key collaborators AZAM, Trienekens, Regional Centre of Expertise (RCE) Kuching and World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Malaysia.

It is also part of an on-going Youth Green X-Change (YGXC) campaign initiated by NREB.

The workshop will include five main topics: Introduction to Social Enterprise and understanding problems; Our Planet, We Protect; Rapid Innovation; (iv) Business Model Canvas; and Sustainability.

Other topics are Green Economy Potential towards Environmental Sustainability for Sarawak by the Environment and Sustainability Development Sector, Economic Planning Unit Sarawak; ‘Opportunities and Challenges in Starting Up’ by a Kuching based eco-entreprise, WormingUp, and a presentation by Sarawak Energy.

“At least 26 participants are expected to attend and they comprise representatives of local startups, community based and, youth non-profit organisations, undergraduates, government officers, and members of the corporate sector.

“The participants represent some of the key stakeholders needed to nurture a conducive local eco-entrepreneurship ecosystem that include the business community, youth advocates, policy-makers, and technology providers and innovators,” said the statement.

Director of Marvel Factory Sdn Bhd, Nina Othman will be the trainer for the workshop. On top of her 6-year career as a trainer, her particular specialty and key programmes are on entrepreneurship, social eco-entrepreneurship, children and teens talent discovery and empowerment, and, financial being and habits.

This 2020-2021 YGXC programme by NREB is the second to be held, with the first one held in 2015.

Its core objective is to engage with the youth to enable them to play a more active role in preserving the environment in Sarawak and to ensure inclusivity of the youth in today’s sustainability conversations and actions for the long term benefit of the state.

The campaign consists of various activities, each of which is driven by a key partner agency. This week’s workshop is coordinated by AZAM.

For more information, please contact AZAM Sarawak communication officer Nissa Normin at 082-411799 or email [email protected]