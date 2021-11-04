Baru calls on Bornean ministers, MPs to defend rights of S’wakians, Sabahans

KUCHING (Nov 4): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) leadership council member Baru Bian has called on Bornean ministers and MPs to find the courage to stand up to ministers from the peninsula to defend the rights of all Sarawakians and Sabahans, and all minority groups.

In a statement yesterday, Baru opined to remain silent is to consent to be oppressed, insulted, and disrespected by those who are meant to be equal partners.

The Selangau MP and Ba Kelalan assemblyman said Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leaders should take note that Sarawakians are waiting for them to show real leadership in the federal arena.

Baru was responding to United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau’s call for ministers from Sabah and Sarawak to speak up in the federal Cabinet over the Timah whisky issue.

“I have read the statement by YB Wilfred Madius Tangau calling on the five ministers from Sabah and Sarawak to speak up in Cabinet for the right of the manufacturer of Timah to keep the name of their award-winning whiskey, and I support his statement in its entirety,” said Baru.

According to him, Sarawakians and Sabahans are witnessing with alarm and disdain the nonsensical political games being played in the peninsula on a regular basis, especially when Malay-based political parties feel the support of their grassroots flagging.

“Over the past two decades, we have seen our basic freedoms gradually being curtailed by the authorities, always with the excuse that the Muslims would be confused. What an insult to the intelligence of the Muslim populace that their leaders think so little of their ability to see simple facts.

“What disturbs me even more is that leaders who have in the past been said to be liberal or moderate, have jumped into the fray, spouting what they think to be sage advice about the need to be conscious about sensitivities and so forth,” said Baru.

He pointed out that during a conference in 1962, the first Prime Minister Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj said no one single race must try to dominate the others in the proposed Malaysian Federation.

“Tragically, this is exactly what has happened,” Baru stated, claiming Sarawakians and Sabahans are seeing the nightmare of their forefathers coming to life.

He claimed the federal government is seen to be only concerned about the rights of the majority race, although the rights of other races are guaranteed by the Federal Constitution.

Baru opined bowing to demands for the name Timah to be changed is clear indication that ministers are more concerned about their positions rather than defending the rights of all citizens.

He also claimed in Sarawak, the feeling of dissatisfaction, disaffection, and discontent with the federal government is growing stronger by the day and hence Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s Keluarga Malaysia concept is viewed with scepticism and scorn.

In a Malaysiakini column on Tuesday, Madius called on Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs), Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi (Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs), Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (Works), Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (Parliament and Law), and Dato Sri Nancy Shukri (Tourism) to unite in the cabinet meeting scheduled yesterday, to put an end to the campaign to force the manufacturer of Timah whisky to change its name and image.

He also said attacking the whisky brand “… is a symptom of what is wrong with Malayan politics, and must not be shared by Borneo politicians”.